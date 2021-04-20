Craighead County Clerk’s office is conducting address confirmations

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -
All you have to do is keep an eye on your mailbox for two slips of paper. A blue one and yellow one.
The Craighead County clerks office is sending out cards to keep their registration database current.
If you receive the blue mailer that means you need to confirm your registration address.
The yellow one is a little more serious, because it is a cancellation card.
If this card is not returned you may have to re-register to vote in upcoming elections.
“It just simply means again, we did not get a confirmation from the last confirmation mailer and you have not any activity in the last two cycles. So, a combination of those things could produce this yellow card,” says County Clerk, Lesli Penny.
The clerk’s office started sending out mailers about two weeks ago. Right now six thousand blue mailers are out.
Penny says there is a smaller amount of yellow cards out after many residents voted in the recent presidential election.
If you receive a blue or yellow mailer you can mail those cards in or go straight to the County Clerks office in downtown Jonesboro.
