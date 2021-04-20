Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus (Source: AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated April 20 at 6:48 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 6:45 p.m., Tuesday, April 20, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 333,709 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 261,604 confirmed cases
    • 72,105 probable cases
  • 326,145 recoveries
  • 1,804 active cases
    • 1,280 confirmed active cases
    • 524 probable active cases
  • 5,706 total deaths
    • 4,530 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,176 deaths among probable cases
  • 177 currently hospitalized
    • 62 in ICU
    • 24 on ventilators
  • 3,483,510 people total have been tested
    • 8.9% positive PCR tests
    • 15.5% positive antigen tests
  • 3,136,710 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Tuesday, April 20:

  1. Benton: 29
  2. Pulaski: 26
  3. Washington: 22

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2, 2020 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 3,117 18 2,996 103 21,598
Clay 1,739 14 1,676 50 18,334
Cleburne 1,963 15 1,874 73 22,685
Craighead 13,232 90 12,963 178 121,726
Crittenden 5,957 38 5,821 96 43,143
Cross 1,936 6 1,881 49 16,600
Greene 6,069 28 5,965 75 49,574
Independence 3,738 11 3,605 122 42,248
Jackson 3,210 0 3,171 38 27,293
Lawrence 2,086 13 2,030 43 15,496
Mississippi 5,792 19 5,666 107 41,207
Poinsett 3,149 27 3,045 77 27,955
Randolph 2,086 17 2,022 47 20,472
St. Francis 3,559 20 3,498 41 31,302
Sharp 1,574 18 1,511 45 17,661
Stone 985 1 954 30 12,232
White 7,902 38 7,744 118 53,978
Woodruff 644 3 628 13 8,650

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

Earlier Stories:

For the latest national and international coronavirus news, click here. »

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.