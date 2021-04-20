Desi Sills commits to Auburn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Desi Sills experienced the 2021 NCAA Tournament with Arkansas. The JHS alum found a new destination to play SEC hoops.
Sills announced Tuesday that he’s committing to Auburn. He averaged 7.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, & 1.6 assists per game in the 2020-2021 season. Desi scored in double figures in 10 games, including a 23 pt performance against the Tigers on December 30th.
Bruce Pearl continues to add Natural State natives to the Auburn roster. Sills would join Chris Moore (West Memphis), Javon Franklin (Little Rock), & Allen Flanigan (Little Rock). Little Rock native Wes Flanigan is a Tigers assistant coach.
His minutes were reduced later in the season once Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman decided to go with three freshmen in the starting lineup. Sills found a way to fill the box score, especially in the Hogs NCAA Tournament run. He had 2 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 steal in the Elite Eight vs. Baylor.
NCAA rules granted an extra year of eligibility to all winter sports athletes that competed in the 2020-2021 season. Sills would have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.