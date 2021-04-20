Judge convicts man ‘coerced’ into sexually assaulting child

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Poinsett County man who claimed a young girl “coerced him” into performing sexual acts on her will spend nearly 10 years in prison.
On April 12, Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer sentenced 25-year-old Paden McDougle to 120 months in the Arkansas Department of Corrections with 346 days jail credit after he pleaded no contest to second-degree sexual assault.
According to the sentencing order, Thyer also ordered McDougle to have no contact with the victim or any minor child without the circuit court’s approval.
Once his assessment is completed, McDougle will be allowed to have supervised contact with his child if the circuit judge approves.
In addition to prison time, the judge ordered him to pay all court costs and fees and register as a sex offender upon his release from the ADC.
When he was arrested on May 1, 2020, McDougle told investigators the victim “coerced him into the act” while he was at a home in Harrisburg.
The child told detectives McDougle touched her multiple times and, at one point, told her: “What happens between us, stays between us.”
McDougle remains in the Poinsett County Detention Center awaiting transfer to the ADC.
