Police investigate aggravated robbery

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police investigate after a gun was shot at a woman and daughter while looking at a car to buy, with $5,000 and a debit card stolen from them.
Police say it happened after 4 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of W. Matthews Avenue as the two people were approached by two black males between the ages of 18-21.
The suspects were seen in a gray Mercedes-Benz without vehicle tags.
If you have any information about the case, call Jonesboro police.
