Police: 4-year-old boy witnessed mom stab dad

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a woman after a child told them she stabbed her husband in Pocahontas.
According to a news release from Sgt. Rocky Jones, Pocahontas police went to a home at 1815 Tammie Drive over a stabbing around 7:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 13.
When officers got to the scene, they found Durrell Newell, 45, lying outside underneath the carport with the stab wound on his right side.
The man went to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jonesboro.
On April 20, Sgt. Jones told Region 8 News he had since been released.
Police explained in the release that they spoke to the victim’s wife, Gennifer Newell, 27, about the stabbing.
She initially told investigators “that when she came out of the bathroom, Mr. Newell had a knife in his stomach and was calling 911.”
She then told officers her husband had stabbed himself and described it.
“This did not make sense to Cpl. Johnson [due] to the fact she stated she was in the bathroom when this happened,” the release stated.
Investigators said they spoke to a 4-year-old boy who told police his parents were fighting that morning.
“My dad pushed my mom, and my mom got a knife and did like that,” the boy said, according to the release.
He then showed investigators a stabbing motion.
Police arrested Gennifer and confirmed that there had been previous battery charges against her involving her husband in the past two years.
A judge set her bond at $20,000, and she’ll appear in court on May 14.
