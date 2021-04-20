Region 8 HS Spring Sports Scoreboard (4/20/21)
Jonesboro 4, Batesville 0 (Boys Soccer)
Jonesboro 7, Batesville 0 (Girls Soccer)
Walnut Ridge 8, Manila 6 (Baseball - Bobcats clinch 3A-3 regular season title)
Gosnell 5, Rivercrest 1 (Baseball)
Greene County Tech 15, Jonesboro 0 (Softball)
Searcy 7, Greene County Tech 0 (Girls Soccer)
Paragould 11, Nettleton 5 (Baseball)
Paragould 14, Nettleton 12 (Softball)
Nettleton 7, Paragould 1 (Boys Soccer)
Paragould 4, Nettleton 3 (Girls Soccer)
Brookland 5, Southside 3 (Softball)
Trumann 15, Blytheville 0 (Baseball)
Trumann 18, Blytheville 3 (Baseball)
Walnut Ridge 21, Piggott 8 (Softball)
Hoxie 4, Corning 0 (Softball)
Hoxie 10, Corning 0 (Softball)
Salem 19, Cedar Ridge 0 (Baseball)
Salem 11, Cedar Ridge 6 (Softball)
White County Central 10, Sloan-Hendrix 8 (Baseball)
Melbourne 8, Midland 2 (Baseball)
Melbourne 15, Midland 0 (Softball)
Marked Tree 12, Armorel 1 (Baseball)
Marked Tree 21, Armorel 1 (Baseball)
Hillcrest 14, Crowley’s Ridge Academy 7 (Baseball)
East Poinsett County 16, Barton 1 (Baseball)
East Poinsett County 20, Marked Tree 6 (Softball)
Viola 12, Heber Springs 2 (Baseball)
Marion 11, West Memphis 0 (Baseball)
Marion 27, West Memphis 3 (Baseball)
Marion 17, West Memphis 1 (Softball)
Marion 17, West Memphis 3 (Softball)
Marion 12, West Memphis 0 (Boys Soccer)
Marion 7, West Memphis 0 (Girls Soccer)
Bald Knob 16, Cave City 0 (Softball)
Izard County 4, West Side Greers Ferry 2 (Softball)
