Region 8 HS Spring Sports Scoreboard (4/20/21)

Hurricane won 4-0 on Tuesday.
By Chris Hudgison | April 20, 2021 at 8:52 PM CDT - Updated April 20 at 10:07 PM

Jonesboro 4, Batesville 0 (Boys Soccer)

Jonesboro boys soccer beats Batesville in 5A East matchup

Jonesboro 7, Batesville 0 (Girls Soccer)

Jonesboro girls soccer beats Batesville in 5A East matchup

Walnut Ridge 8, Manila 6 (Baseball - Bobcats clinch 3A-3 regular season title)

Walnut Ridge rallies to beat Manila, clinch 3A-3 baseball title

Gosnell 5, Rivercrest 1 (Baseball)

Gosnell rallies to beat Rivercrest in 3A-3 baseball matchup

Greene County Tech 15, Jonesboro 0 (Softball)

Searcy 7, Greene County Tech 0 (Girls Soccer)

Paragould 11, Nettleton 5 (Baseball)

Paragould 14, Nettleton 12 (Softball)

Nettleton 7, Paragould 1 (Boys Soccer)

Paragould 4, Nettleton 3 (Girls Soccer)

Brookland 5, Southside 3 (Softball)

Trumann 15, Blytheville 0 (Baseball)

Trumann 18, Blytheville 3 (Baseball)

Walnut Ridge 21, Piggott 8 (Softball)

Hoxie 4, Corning 0 (Softball)

Hoxie 10, Corning 0 (Softball)

Salem 19, Cedar Ridge 0 (Baseball)

Salem 11, Cedar Ridge 6 (Softball)

White County Central 10, Sloan-Hendrix 8 (Baseball)

Melbourne 8, Midland 2 (Baseball)

Melbourne 15, Midland 0 (Softball)

Marked Tree 12, Armorel 1 (Baseball)

Marked Tree 21, Armorel 1 (Baseball)

Hillcrest 14, Crowley’s Ridge Academy 7 (Baseball)

East Poinsett County 16, Barton 1 (Baseball)

East Poinsett County 20, Marked Tree 6 (Softball)

Viola 12, Heber Springs 2 (Baseball)

Marion 11, West Memphis 0 (Baseball)

Marion 27, West Memphis 3 (Baseball)

Marion 17, West Memphis 1 (Softball)

Marion 17, West Memphis 3 (Softball)

Marion 12, West Memphis 0 (Boys Soccer)

Marion 7, West Memphis 0 (Girls Soccer)

Bald Knob 16, Cave City 0 (Softball)

Izard County 4, West Side Greers Ferry 2 (Softball)

