Special board meeting called for teacher accused of taping students to desk

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Greene County Tech Superintendent Gene Weeks provides seven reasons why a teacher should be terminated after reportedly taping two students to a desk.
We’re learning kindergarten teacher, Sarah Hudson, admitted to her supervisor she taped two male students with Scotch and packing tape on their mid-thigh for 30 seconds.
Hudson claimed that was a joke asking her supervisor if she should quit, with the supervisor saying, “If I were a parent, I would want me to quit.”
