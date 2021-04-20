Three Rivers & ASU Mid-South reach NJCAA Women’s Basketball Championship

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - March Madness is in the books but two Region 8 colleges are playing on the national stage in April.
Three Rivers College and ASU Mid-South reached the NJCAA Women’s Basketball Championship. The Lady Raiders are playing in D1 in Lubbock, Texas. The Lady Greyhounds are playing in D2 in Hickory, North Carolina.
3R moved to 22-0 in dramatic fashion on Monday. They rallied from 7 down with 2 minutes left to beat Eastern Oklahoma State 76 - 74. Conway’s Myia Yelder led the way with 17 points. Marion alum Joi Montgomery had 11 points, Neelyville native Autumn Dodd had 13 points off the bench.
The Lady Raiders will play Casper College Tuesday at 4:00pm.
ASU Mid-South is in the national tournament for the first time in program history. The 22-1 Lady Greyhounds face USC Salkehatchie Tuesday at 1:00pm. They punched their ticket to nationals after routing SAU Tech earlier this month in the Region 2 title game.
