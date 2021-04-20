Traffic Alert: Helicopter called to Hwy. 49 crash

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Police and rescue crews at the scene of a three-vehicle crash with injuries on Highway 49 have called for an air ambulance.
Jeff Presley, E911 director, reported the crash around 7:30 a.m. in the 9300-block of Highway 49 at Pine Log Road, in front of the Christian Life Center.
Several police, fire, and rescue crews, including Jonesboro, have been called to the scene.
Presley told Region 8 News they have requested a landing zone.
He said injuries have been reported but did not specify the number or the severity.
Motorists are urged to use caution and be prepared to stop.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.