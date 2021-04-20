Twin brothers continue to cut hair after 60 years

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - Even after 60 years of cutting hair, one barbershop in Batesville is still going strong in the same spot.
Twin brothers Fairl Anderson and Hairl Anderson, 85 years old, started cutting hair years ago in the barracks.
George Bentz has been getting his hair cut there for more than 10 years, but he brought his dad there for more than four decades.
“I don’t want them to retire. I want them to stay in business as long as possible,” Bentz said.
Now the Anderson’s are open three days a week, working 11 hours at a time.
“What else would I do? Go to the house and watch TV? Soap operas, no. I’d just as soon be up here visiting with my friends,” Hairl said.
