$1,050 worth of lumber stolen from construction site

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In a time where lumber prices are skyrocketing, Jonesboro police reported a theft of more than a thousand dollars worth of lumber from a construction site.
According to an incident report by the Jonesboro Police Department, the theft happened in the 700-block of Madeline Court.
Police spoke with a man who said 30 sheets of OSB were delivered on Friday, April 16, around 5 p.m.
He expected roofers to work on Saturday, April 17, but the lumber was gone.
Police said there are no cameras available in the area and no evidence gathered, so they eventually listed the case as inactive.
