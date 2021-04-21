A-State alum Tyler Zuber continues great start to 2021 with Royals

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Red Wolf is having a strong start on the mound.
Tyler Zuber tossed a shutout inning Tuesday night for the Kansas City Royals. The Arkansas State alum faced 4 batters, struck out 2, and allowed 1 hit. Zuber also put a zero on the board Monday against Tampa Bay. The White Hall native struck out 2 in 2 innings of relief.
Tyler made his first appearance of the season on April 14th vs. the Angels. He has a 0.00 ERA in 4 innings of relief in 2021. Zuber has 6 strikeouts and allowed 2 hits.
The White Hall native fared well to end 2020. Zuber struck out 18 in 9 plus innings in September, allowing just 3 hits. He kept that momentum going in 2021 Spring Training. Tyler struck out 4 in 3 appearances in March.
