April 21: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Wednesday, April 21. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Break out that winter coat! We’re heading out into some of the coldest April weather since 1978.
A blast of Arctic air will lead to record cold temperatures for Wednesday, despite generally sunny conditions.
Our forecast high of 57°F will be nowhere near the 70s average.
Late tonight, our northwestern counties go under another Freeze Warning with temperatures near 32.
We’ll thaw quite a bit as we head into the weekend thanks to a warming trend.
More seasonable April weather also comes with a chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday into Saturday.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
A teacher accused of taping two students to their desks will need to find another job after the school board voted Tuesday night to terminate her contract.
Meanwhile, another school district is considering a switch to 4-day weeks. But, not all parents are happy about it.
After a three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning shut down Highway 49 and sent at least two people to the hospital, local leaders are looking to prevent it from happening again.
Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.