Arkansas State honors student-athletes at 9th annual State Awards

Hosting the 9th Annual “State Awards,” the Arkansas State Athletics Department brought all of the Red Wolves together Wednesday night at First National Bank Arena to celebrate their academic success, athletic achievements and community service for the 2020-21 year.
The event was highlighted by the announcement of Arkansas State’s major award winners from this year, but also featured a dinner, honored the Red Wolves’ seniors and included special recognitions for others who contribute to the success of A-State Athletics.
Sun Belt Conference Women’s Soccer Player and Offensive Player of the Year Sarah Sodoma and Sun Belt Football Offensive Player of the Year Jonathan Adams Jr. were named the recipients of the Terry Gwin Award. The award is named after former football player Terry Gwin and based on leadership, citizenship, scholarship and athletic performance.
The Scott and Kay Dawson award went to senior women’s soccer player Hailey Furio and junior baseball player Carter Holt. The criteria for the award includes, but is not limited to, excellence in service, attitude, loyalty, character and leadership.
The Dr. Tim and Terri Langford Award, the highest academic honors within A-State Athletics and presented for excelling academically while demonstrating a commitment to academic integrity, Arkansas State University and the community, was issued to Sodoma.
The Red Wolves’ 2020-21 female Freshman of the Year went to Hailey Cloud of the women’s soccer team, and forward Norchad Omier of the men’s basketball team was tabbed as the male winner.
A-State’s Newcomers and Breakout Players of the Year were sophomore Lexington Hilton of the men’s cross country and track and field teams and sophomore Chastery Fuamatu of women’s track and field.
The event began with music and a social function when student-athletes visited with those in attendance and posed for photos. They also enjoyed a buffet dinner before the program began with a welcome from radio play-by-play announcer Matt Stolz, who served as master of ceremonies.
Following a brief recognition of distinguished guests, A-State Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Tom Bowen began the official program with introductory remarks to A-State’s student-athletes.
In addition to Bowen, track and field coach Jim Patchell, women’s soccer head coach Brian Dooley, and senior football player and Student-Athlete Advisory Committee member Andre Harris Jr. addressed the crowd.
An Athletics Director’s Honor Roll recognition ensued, as well as a recognition of the A-State Spirt squads showing the athletics department’s appreciation for their dedicated involvement with A-State Athletics.
Not only were the student-athletes and teams honored for their Sun Belt Conference accolades for this year, there was also an NCAA Championships recognition for the women’s bowling team and Bennett Pascoe, who competed in the NCAA Cross Country Championship.
