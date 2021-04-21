Arkansas State OL Ivory Scott wins Gary Withrow Award

Offensive lineman Ivory Scott has been named the recipient of the Arkansas State football team’s 2020 Gary Withrow Award, which is presented annually to the program’s outstanding offensive lineman of the year. The honor was created and is funded by the Old Warriors Foundation, which consists of former Arkansas State University football players.
Withrow coached A-State offensive linemen for 17 years. His pupils included former NFL players Ken Jones (Buffalo Bills) and Ray Brown (San Francisco 49ers, St. Louis Cardinals, Washington Redskins, Detroit Lions), who concluded his 20-year NFL career with Washington.
Scott has started every game of his two-year career at A-State, including eight contests at right guard and three at left guard in 2020. He helped lead the way up front last season for an A-State team that ranked second in the nation in passing offense (364.4 ypg), 14th in total offense (489.7 ypg) and 35th in scoring offense (32.9 ppg).
The 2019 All-Sun Belt Conference selection and Kenner, La., native paved the way for A-State to record at least 300 yards total offense every outing in 2020, over 400 in eight games and 500 or more in four contests, including a season-high 654 yards against Texas State.
GARY WITHROW AWARD WINNERS
2003: Kimani Jones
2004: Steven Gibbs
2005: Tanner Jenkins
2006: Tanner Jenkins
2007: Matt Mandich
2008: Matt Mandich
2009: Derek Newton
2010: Sifa Etu
2011: Tom Castilaw
2012: Zack McKnight
2013: Steven Haunga
2014: Alan Wright
2015: Colton Jackson
2016: Jemar Clark
2017: Lanard Bonner
2018: Lanard Bonner
2019: Jarrett Horst
2020: Ivory Scott
