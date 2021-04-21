Arkansas State OL Ivory Scott wins Gary Withrow Award

April 21, 2021
Offensive lineman Ivory Scott has been named the recipient of the Arkansas State football team’s 2020 Gary Withrow Award, which is presented annually to the program’s outstanding offensive lineman of the year. The honor was created and is funded by the Old Warriors Foundation, which consists of former Arkansas State University football players.

Withrow coached A-State offensive linemen for 17 years. His pupils included former NFL players Ken Jones (Buffalo Bills) and Ray Brown (San Francisco 49ers, St. Louis Cardinals, Washington Redskins, Detroit Lions), who concluded his 20-year NFL career with Washington.

Scott has started every game of his two-year career at A-State, including eight contests at right guard and three at left guard in 2020. He helped lead the way up front last season for an A-State team that ranked second in the nation in passing offense (364.4 ypg), 14th in total offense (489.7 ypg) and 35th in scoring offense (32.9 ppg).

The 2019 All-Sun Belt Conference selection and Kenner, La., native paved the way for A-State to record at least 300 yards total offense every outing in 2020, over 400 in eight games and 500 or more in four contests, including a season-high 654 yards against Texas State.

GARY WITHROW AWARD WINNERS

2003: Kimani Jones

2004: Steven Gibbs

2005: Tanner Jenkins

2006: Tanner Jenkins

2007: Matt Mandich

2008: Matt Mandich

2009: Derek Newton

2010: Sifa Etu

2011: Tom Castilaw

2012: Zack McKnight

2013: Steven Haunga

2014: Alan Wright

2015: Colton Jackson

2016: Jemar Clark

2017: Lanard Bonner

2018: Lanard Bonner

2019: Jarrett Horst

2020: Ivory Scott

