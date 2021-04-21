Arkansas State WR Jonathan Adams Jr. in Draft Wire 300

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonathan Adams Jr. is getting more attention ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft.
The Arkansas State wide receiver is on the Draft Wire 300. USA Today compiles an annual ranking of pro prospects. The JHS alum is #268 and projected as a 7th round pick. Adams was the 2020 Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year and landed on six All-American teams. He was top 5 nationally with 79 receptions for 1,111 yards & 12 touchdowns.
The NFL Draft starts April 29th.
