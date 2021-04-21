Black Oak mayor pushing for new sewer line

BLACK OAK, Ark. (KAIT) - Black Oak recently received $3 million in a part-grant, part-loan for sewer system improvements.
People in town opposed Mayor Eddie Dunigan’s push to get a new sewer line into town during Tuesday evening’s discussions because of the easements that come with it.
Some of their concerns included property damage, a raise in taxes, and the town becoming overcrowded.
Mayor Dunigan says despite the feedback he’s received from the public, he believes the sewer line would benefit the town.
“That’s the goal behind it. To get more customers, to get rates lower, and to grow and to do something to attract a little business.”
The mayor added that he does not want to attract large commercial businesses, but he wants to have smaller businesses like a Jordan’s Quick Stop or a Dollar General.
He also mentioned that he wants to bring the sewer rates down so he can have houses built for people to stay in at a lower cost.
