Blytheville HS to hold prom at Haley Field

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Blytheville High School plans to hold its prom at Haley Field on April 24.
High School Principal Jennifer Blankenship said the Class of 2021 has not been able to hold any activities this year, due to COVID-19, so she hopes this year’s prom would be special for them.
“This year’s crew, they missed out on quite a bit far as activities,” said Blankenship. “We wanted to make sure they had a prom. We wanted to have it outside in the open and lots of space to spread out and just enjoy themselves because they deserve it.”
With chances of rain creeping up on Saturday, Blankenship and her prom sponsors have been setting up in the old Blytheville High School Gym.
She says they can easily move the event there if the rain washes away their original plans.
School officials say COVID-19 guidelines, such as hand sanitizing, temperature checks, and facial coverings will be required.
Blankenship mentioned that the students cannot bring dates outside of the district for liability purposes.
