Braxton Burnside hits walkoff home run, #6 Arkansas softball beats UCA

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Braxton Burnside added another highlight to a historic season.
The Paragould native hit a walkoff home run Wednesday night as #6 Arkansas softball beat UCA 7-6 in 8 innings. Burnside was 2-5 in the victory and extended her on-base streak to 33 games. Her 23 home runs this season are tied for the NCAA lead. She’s 4th with 50 RBI. Fellow Region 8 Razorback Keely Huffine had a bunt single in the 5th.
The Razorbacks improve to 37-5 on the season. Linnie Malkin hit 2 home runs for the Hogs.
Next up for Arkansas is a home series with Missouri. Game 1 is Saturday at 1:00pm on SEC Network+. Game 2 (Sunday 3:00pm) and Game 3 (Monday 6:00pm) in the series will be televised on SEC Network.
