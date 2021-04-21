Braxton Burnside hits walkoff home run, #6 Arkansas softball beats UCA

The Paragould native hit a walkoff home run Wednesday night as #6 Arkansas softball beat UCA 7-6 in 8 innings. Burnside was 2-5 in the victory and extended her on-base streak to 33 games. Her 23 home runs this season are tied for the NCAA lead. She’s 4th with 50 RBI. Fellow Region 8 Razorback Keely Huffine had a bunt single in the 5th.