Community members react to former police officer Derek Chauvin’s verdict

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Guilty…
That is the verdict of all three charges for former officer Derek Chauvin.
Last summer, communities across the country – including right here in Jonesboro - took part in making their voice heard after the death of George Floyd.
We spoke with an organizer apart of Jonesboro’s marches.
We saw marches and rallies outside of the Jonesboro Police Department on Caraway Road and in downtown Jonesboro.
Less than a year later, one of the cases sparking those marches went to trial.
People across the country watched the Chauvin trial heavily.
He was convicted of 2nd and 3rd-degree murder and 2nd-degree manslaughter.
After the verdict, people celebrated. Although this is a victory for justice, some here in Jonesboro say there is still work to be done.
“Yesterday was the start, it was the introduction for change. I think that, I am very hopeful that now we can start pulling seats up to the table to say okay, this is a problem we know it’s apparent, how are we going to fix it,” says community member Dominique Phillips.
The Justice Department is opening an investigation into policing practices in Minneapolis following the verdict.
Now, Chauvin awaits sentencing.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.