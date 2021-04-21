Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated April 21 at 4:27 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 4:25 p.m., Wednesday, April 21, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 334,061 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 261,802 confirmed cases
    • 72,259 probable cases
  • 326,356 recoveries
  • 1,943 active cases
    • 1,330 confirmed active cases
    • 613 probable active cases
  • 5,708 total deaths
    • 4,532 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,176 deaths among probable cases
  • 175 currently hospitalized
    • 66 in ICU
    • 24 on ventilators
  • 3,490,949 people total have been tested
    • 8.9% positive PCR tests
    • 15.5% positive antigen tests
  • 3,143,784 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Wednesday, April 21:

  1. Washington: 44
  2. Benton: 43
  3. Pulaski: 39

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2, 2020 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 3,130 31 2,996 103 21,655
Clay 1,741 14 1,677 50 18,369
Cleburne 1,964 16 1,874 73 22,717
Craighead 13,248 93 12,976 178 122,101
Crittenden 5,971 48 5,825 96 43,296
Cross 1,938 6 1,883 49 16,625
Greene 6,073 29 5,968 75 49,846
Independence 3,741 12 3,607 122 42,328
Jackson 3,213 3 3,171 38 27,333
Lawrence 2,089 13 2,030 43 15,643
Mississippi 5,796 20 5,669 107 41,267
Poinsett 3,152 29 3,046 77 28,133
Randolph 2,089 20 2,022 47 20,511
St. Francis 3,564 20 3,502 42 31,367
Sharp 1,580 23 1,512 45 17,696
Stone 985 1 954 30 12,254
White 7,908 39 7,749 118 54,153
Woodruff 644 3 628 13 8,661

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

