Food distribution event held in North Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The need for food continues to grow in Northeast Arkansas, so Ritter Communications and the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas partnered up Wednesday to distribute food at Parker Park Community Center in Jonesboro.
According to a media release, about 6,850 pounds of potatoes, carrots, and onions were distributed.
“We understand that food insecurity in our community continues to grow and appreciate the work they do to bring fresh fruits and vegetables to northeast Arkansas families,” Jessica Odom, Marketing Coordinator for Ritter Communications, said.
This past year, the release noted the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas distributed more than 2.6 million pounds of produce.
“Living in an agricultural state, many of us take for granted the access we have to fresh produce, but many of our neighbors can’t always afford to choose healthy fruits and vegetables as part of their regular diet,” Christie Jordan, CEO of the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas said.
The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas serves 12 counties in Northeast Arkansas, providing about 165,000 meals each week to people facing hunger.
