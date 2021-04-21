GIRLS Act, 2nd Amendment bills approved in legislature, abortion bill signed into law

“All acts, laws, orders, rules, and regulations of the United States Government, whether past, present, or future, that infringe on the people’s right to keep and bear arms as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution and Arkansas Constitution, Article 2, § 5, are invalid in this state, shall not be recognized by this state, are specifically rejected by this state, and shall be considered null and void and of no effect in this state unless the act, law, order, rule, or regulation is ratified and approved by the General Assembly through normal legislative process,” the bill noted.