2 killed in head-on collision

RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - Two men died when their pickup trucks collided head-on.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 5:25 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, on U.S. Highway 160 about 5 miles west of Fairdealing.
Austin F. Harris, 24, of Poplar Bluff was eastbound when his 2006 Chevy Silverado crossed the centerline and collided with a 1995 Ford F-150 driven by Timmy Asberry, 36, of Doniphan.
Ripley County Coroner Mike Jackson pronounced Asberry dead at the scene at 6:20 p.m.
An ambulance took Harris to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center where Dr. Ramesh Guthikonda pronounced him dead at 9:28 p.m.
