Medical Marijuana Commission approves dispensary’s move to Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Craighead County will soon be the home of two medical marijuana dispensaries.
During its April 19 meeting, the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission unanimously approved a request for MissCo Cannabis Dispensary to move from Osceola to Jonesboro.
It was the fourth time the company has asked to move its permit from Osceola. In November, the commission denied the request.
The dispensary’s attorney, Casey Castleberry, said both Representative Monte Hodges and County Judge Alan Nelson approved the transfer.
He added that Nelson and Hodges believe “the people of Mississippi County would be better served if the transfer is allowed to go through.”
Castleberry, who is from Batesville, noted that Jonesboro is the “health care hub” of Zone 3, which is comprised of 14 counties.
“We believe it will increase patient access to those living in Zone 3,” he said.
When Castleberry concluded his argument for the transfer, Hodges offered his “two cents” by noting that the dispensary would still serve the needs of Mississippi County residents by providing a delivery service.
Erika Gee, an attorney representing NEA Full Spectrum which opposed the transfer, said the move would concentrate Zone 3′s dispensaries into just two counties: Craighead and Crittenden.
“That does not serve the convenience of the public and it does not serve the needs of the patients in the state,” she said.
Following a brief discussion, the commission voted to overturn its previous denial and approved the permit’s transfer to Craighead County.
