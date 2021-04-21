Oliva Pinto leads, Arkansas 3rd after 1st Round of SEC Golf Championship

Buhl, who missed the fall after back surgery, is tied for 10th thanks to his 1-under round of 69. It marks his third career round of 69 or better at the Championship and ties his best round of the season. He opened with a bogey and was +2 through six holes after a birdie on hole 2 and bogeys on holes 4 and 6. However, the fifth-year senior bounced back with a birdie on the par-5, 7th hole and, after seven straight pars, Buhl joined Oliva Pinto with birdies on holes 15 and 16 before finishing with back-to-back pars for his round of 69.