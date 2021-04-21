Park shooting sends man to hospital, another to jail

STEELE, Mo. (KAIT) - A shooting at a local park sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries and another to jail.
Police Chief Billy Joe Stanfield said the shooting happened sometime Tuesday, April 20, at or near Steele Park on Barnes Street.
The victim was taken to Great River Medical Center in Blytheville in serious but stable condition.
The suspect, a 22-year-old man from Steele, was later arrested in Dexter by police.
The suspect, who Stanfield did not identify pending the filing of formal charges, is being held in the Pemiscot County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm.
The Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Department, Blytheville Police Department, and the Dexter Police Department assisted in the case, Stanfield said.
