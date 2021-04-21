Region 8 HS Sports Scoreboard (4/21/21)

We had 5A East action on the diamond.
By Chris Hudgison | April 21, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT - Updated April 21 at 9:55 PM

Jonesboro baseball improved to 20-3 on the season. The Golden Hurricane swept Greene County Tech Wednesday in a 5A East doubleheader.

Jonesboro 8, Greene County Tech 4 (Baseball)

Jonesboro 10, Greene County Tech 0 (Baseball)

Valley View 8, Pocahontas 5 (Baseball)

Pocahontas 9, Valley View 7 (Baseball)

Brookland 11, Southside 7 (Softball)

Gosnell 4, Corning 2 (Baseball)

Gosnell 13, Corning 3 (Baseball)

Rector 3, Buffalo Island Central 2 (Baseball)

Mammoth Spring 14, Maynard 0 (Softball)

Mammoth Spring 12, Maynard 0 (Softball)

Marked Tree 10, Armorel 6 (Softball)

Viola 15, Concord 0 (Baseball)

Viola 6, Concord 5 (Softball)

White County Central 12, Cedar Ridge 2 (Baseball)

