Jonesboro baseball improved to 20-3 on the season. The Golden Hurricane swept Greene County Tech Wednesday in a 5A East doubleheader.
Region 8 HS Sports Scoreboard (4/21/21)
Jonesboro 8, Greene County Tech 4 (Baseball)
Jonesboro 10, Greene County Tech 0 (Baseball)
Valley View 8, Pocahontas 5 (Baseball)
Pocahontas 9, Valley View 7 (Baseball)
Brookland 11, Southside 7 (Softball)
Gosnell 4, Corning 2 (Baseball)
Gosnell 13, Corning 3 (Baseball)
Rector 3, Buffalo Island Central 2 (Baseball)
Mammoth Spring 14, Maynard 0 (Softball)
Mammoth Spring 12, Maynard 0 (Softball)
Marked Tree 10, Armorel 6 (Softball)
Viola 15, Concord 0 (Baseball)
Viola 6, Concord 5 (Softball)
White County Central 12, Cedar Ridge 2 (Baseball)
