Report: Oaklawn opens new luxury resort hotel

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - A project that helped create nearly 400 jobs opened Wednesday in Hot Springs, with officials saying it will provide a key opportunity for the tourism area.
According to a report from content partner KARK, the Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort opened its luxury hotel, spa and event center with a ceremony in Hot Springs.
Louis Cella, who is the president of the resort, said the opening of the hotel will serve as a marker for tourism in the state.
“We are taking luxury to a whole new level in Arkansas,” said Louis Cella, president of Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort. “It will enhance the entertainment experience at Oaklawn, in Hot Springs and throughout Arkansas, which will further elevate our status as a leading tourism and recreation destination.”
The project included expanding the casino, a spa, and event center, KARK reported.
