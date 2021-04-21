Tennessee DL John Mincey commits to Arkansas State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State continues to find D1 players on the recruiting trail.
Tennessee defensive lineman John Mincey committed to the Red Wolves Tuesday evening. He entered the transfer portal last month. Mincey played in 24 games for the Volunteers from 2018 - 2020, recording 18 tackles, 2.5 TFL, and 1 sack.
The Georgia native appeared in all 10 games for Tennessee in 2020, recording 8 tackles and 0.5 tackle for a loss.
Mincey would have two seasons of eligibility.
Butch Jones continues to comb the transfer portal to find new Red Wolves. Several D1 transfers worked out this spring. That includes former TCU WR Te’Vailance Hunt and former Yale RB Alan Lamar.
Recent Arkansas State Football Commits From FBS/FCS
*: Participating in 2021 Spring Practice
DL John Mincey (Tennessee)
LB Charles Willekes (Michigan State)
QB James Blackman (Florida State)
WR Te’Vailance Hunt (TCU) *
DE Thurman Geathers (Louisville) *
DE Joe Ozougwu (North Texas) *
QB Brady Martin (Rhode Island) *
RB Alan Lamar (Yale) *
WR Adam Jones (Central Michigan) *
P Jacob Enns (Western Carolina) *
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.