High school girl leads Corning community garden

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - What do you remember doing as a junior in high school?
For Kenzie Blanchard, she’s a softball player who is in numerous school organizations and is already becoming a leader in the community.
Blanchard took the helm of the community garden, which has been operational since 2019, as a service project for her leadership group.
Even she didn’t know how massive of an undertaking this was going to be.
“We have a garden at my house that we usually plant every year,” Blanchard said. “But this is totally different because we’ve never planted this many things. So, it’s just like wow.”
The garden is supported by the non-profit organization “Growing Corning Together” and the city.
Corning’s extension officer, Stewart Runsick, helps Blanchard out with the garden.
“This lot is a vacant lot that the city of Corning owns and we thought it was a great place to start a garden and to grow produce that was available for the community,” Runsick said.
Anyone is invited to come out and plant in the garden, and the produce is donated to non-profit organizations in the town.
