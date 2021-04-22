Hoxie employee killed in mowing accident

HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Hoxie city employee died Thursday when the mower he was operating rolled over onto him.
According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 2:20 p.m. April 22 on an empty lot on Hartigan and Southwest Broad Street in Hoxie.
According to the incident report, a woman and her husband traveling north on Hartigan saw the overturned mower with 66-year-old Kenny Wayne Tyler underneath and immediately called 911.
When officers arrived they found the commercial-grade mower sitting partially on its side in the ditch.
Sergeant Jamie White stated a large bar behind the driver’s seat was resting on Tyler’s neck.
Responders raised the mower enough to pull Tyler out, who was already deceased.
The report stated Tyler was mowing a steep embankment near the road. When he attempted to make a turn, the mower rolled over, trapping him underneath.
White said Tyler’s body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for forensic examination.
