Silver Alert issued for endangered woman

NORMANDY, MO. (KAIT) - Police are searching for Marilyn Person who they believe is in danger, and could be heading to Arkansas.
Person, 73, is a black female who has gray hair and brown eyes, is around 5′6″, and weighs around 160lbs.
She was last seen in St. Louis around 5:00 p.m., Wednesday.
She was driving a green 1999 Cadillac Deville with license plate number RB5J2C.
She has been diagnosed with dementia, and her son says she has not driven in several years.
Her son says she could be heading to Arkansas to attend a funeral of a family member who passed away.
If you see her or her car you are asked to call the Normandy Police Department at 314-385-3300.
