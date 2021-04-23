Affidavit: Man accidentally shoots son while playing with gun

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is facing charges after his young son was shot Thursday.
Police say they were called to Methodist South Hospital around 3:30 p.m. where a boy was shot in the stomach and the bullet also hit his arm.
The victim was moved to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital where he remains in critical condition.
According to an affidavit, the victim’s brother said their dad, Steven Sibley, was playing with a gun before the shooting, pointing it at the boys, which the brother said has happened before. The victim’s brother said he was hiding in a closet when he heard the gunshot.
The affidavit also says the victim’s sister told investigators Sibley called police and initially claimed the boy shot himself.
Police say Sibley admitted the gun was in his hand when it went off and hit his son.
Sibley is charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and aggravated child neglect or abuse.
