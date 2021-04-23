Amazon creating hundreds of jobs with 2 new Mid-South facilities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hundreds of new jobs are coming to the Mid-South by way of two new state-of-the-art Amazon facilities.
Amazon announced a new fulfillment center planned for Byhalia, Mississippi and a delivery station in Memphis, Tennessee.
The company says pay will start at $15 and offer a variety of benefits on the first day of employment.
“We are excited to continue our investment in the Mid-South region and are committed to providing great experiences for our customers, the talented workforce, as well as our neighbors,” said Courtney Johnson Norman, Amazon spokesperson. “These new operation facilities are part of Amazon’s innovative technology network and will offer creative solutions to meet our growing customer demand in the area.”
Employees at the Byhalia fulfillment center will pick, pack and ship larger items like mattresses, kayaks, grills and exercise equipment.
The Memphis delivery station on Hawkins Mill Road will power Amazon’s last-mile delivery capabilities to speed up deliveries to Mid-South customers.
“During a time when Memphians are in need of more quality, good-paying jobs, Amazon continues to deliver,“ Mayor Jim Strickland said. “From day one Amazon has been such a great partner, and we’re so happy they are continuing to expand their footprint in Memphis.”
It’s not immediately clear when the facilities will open.
