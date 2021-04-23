April 23: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Friday, April 23. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Hit-or-miss showers are expected early Friday as a disturbance heads our way from the Southern Plains.
Our main round of showers and storms will hold off until late this evening.
Much of this rain continues early Saturday as well. Expect cool and cloudy conditions out the door with highs only reaching the mid-60s today and tomorrow.
Many will come away with ¾” rainfall in the next 24 hours.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
An early morning fire at a Jonesboro business is under investigation. Aaron Castleberry will have a live look at the top of the hour.
With 100 days under his belt, one Region 8 mayor already has plans on how he can improve the quality of life for residents in his town.
A high school softball player is scoring big on another field of dreams.
Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
