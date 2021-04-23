1 Arkansas baseball wins series at #11 South Carolina

The only team that hasn’t lost a series in SEC play this season? The Arkansas Razorbacks.
The unanimously top-ranked Hogs only needed two days to clinch their sixth conference series win of the year, splitting Friday’s doubleheader against #11 South Carolina to improve to 32-7 overall on the season. Arkansas dropped the day’s first game, 6-2, before picking up a 5-1 victory in the nightcap at Founders Park to secure the series win.
Arkansas, in sole possession of first place in the SEC West, is now 13-5 in league action for the year.
The Hogs, who do not have a midweek game scheduled following the cancellation of this coming Tuesday’s contest against Missouri State, return to action next weekend in Baton Rouge, La. Arkansas’ series at LSU gets underway at 6 p.m. Friday, April 30, on the SEC Network.
