Blytheville Police reintroduces street crimes unit

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville Police Department will be addressing crime with their new street crimes unit.
The street crimes unit will consist of two people from the criminal investigation division and two patrol officers—who have special training in street crimes.
They will primarily focus on violent crimes that are related to drugs and gangs.
Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson says the city has not seen an uptick in crime this year, but they want to get ahead of any crime that could happen.
“We’re just addressing the crime that we have,” said Chief Thompson. “I know a lot of places in the country have seen an uptick in crime, but so far in 2021, we’ve have not really seen an uptick in crime like other cities may have seen.”
The chief added that crime going down does not mean that they’re any better than the cities seeing an uptick in crime.
This is not the first time that the police department has had a street crimes unit, however, they now have enough personnel to form a “more professional” team.
The Blytheville Police Street Crimes Unit will assist with the 2nd Judicial Drug Task Force to fill in gaps for larger-scale crimes and pass along cases for prosecution.
