I-555 near Red Wolf now open after crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews have been able to reopen I-555 near Red Wolf after a crash Friday where a vehicle had flipped over on top of another vehicle.
According to IDriveArkansas, all lanes of traffic are now open.
Emergency crews responded to a crash along I-555 in the Jonesboro area around 5:30 p.m.
The crash had blocked the northbound lanes, causing a backup on Red Wolf near the exit ramp.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
