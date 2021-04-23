I-555 near Red Wolf now open after crash

Vehicle flipped over on top of another vehicle

By Region 8 Newsdesk | April 23, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT - Updated April 23 at 6:43 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews have been able to reopen I-555 near Red Wolf after a crash Friday where a vehicle had flipped over on top of another vehicle.

According to IDriveArkansas, all lanes of traffic are now open.

Emergency crews responded to a crash along I-555 in the Jonesboro area around 5:30 p.m.

The crash had blocked the northbound lanes, causing a backup on Red Wolf near the exit ramp.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

