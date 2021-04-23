Business fire under investigation

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Officials want to know what sparked an early morning business fire.
Around 4:30 a.m. Friday, April 23, the Jonesboro Fire Department responded to a fire at Custom Detail by Michael, located in the 3100 block of Colony Drive.
Jonesboro police blocked traffic, while crews worked to douse the fire. City Water and Light workers were also called to the scene.
Within minutes the flames had been knocked down and crews were putting out hot spots.
Officials say the cause of the fire is unknown and the fire marshal has been called in to investigate.
