Four Red Wolves bowlers earn SBL All-Conference honors

Following a remarkable season that saw the Arkansas State women’s bowling team finish national runner-up, Faith Welch, Taylor Davis, Brooklyn Boudreau and Sarah Sanes were named to the All-Southland Bowling League Teams, announced Friday.
Welch, a first team selection, ranked third in the final regular season report of the PCPI at 94.35 percent. She rolled to a traditional average 214.4 and a Baker average of 212.3 for an overall average of 213.4. She carried a strike percentage of 55 percent, scoring 9.13 on the first ball. She finished with a fill percentage of 86.8 percent and 92.7 percent single pin spare conversion rate.
An All-Tournament Team honoree at the NCAA Championship, Davis had an overall average of 205.7 this season, including a traditional average of 201.6 and a Baker average of 209.9. Earning All-Southland Bowling League First Team honors, Davis ranked fifth in the final player composite performance index (PCPI), percentage of competitors that a bowler has outperformed over identified categories, at a PCPI of 93.3 percent. She carried a first ball average of 9.08 and a fill percentage of 88.6 percent. She had an overall spare percentage of 77.3 percent, converting 95.7 percent of single pin spares.
Boudreau, a third team pick, rolled an average of 200.70 with a high game of 253. She posted a first ball average of 8.99 and a fill percentage of 83.2 percent. Sanes, also a third team pick, averaged 203.40 with a fill percentage of 85.0 percent. She was third on the team with a spare percentage of 68.8 percent.
Led by Southland Bowling League Coach of the Year Justin Kostick, A-State advanced to the national championship match for the second time in program history and finished the year ranked No. 2 in the National Tenpin Coaches Association (NTCA) Poll. During the regular season, the Red Wolves won three of five events, finishing runner-up in the other two tournaments.
2021 All-Southland Bowling League First Team
Name School Cl. Hometown
Taylor Davis Arkansas State Sr. Davison, Mich.
Faith Welch Arkansas State So. Savannah, Tenn.
Denise Blankenzee Sam Houston Fr. Julianadorp, Netherlands
Carlene Beyer Stephen F. Austin Jr. Ogdensburg, Wis.
Mabel Cummins Vanderbilt So. Hermitage, Tenn.
2021 All-Southland Bowling League Second Team
Name School Cl. Hometown
Elise Chambers Sam Houston Jr. Ocoee, Fla.
Bea Hernandez Sam Houston Jr. Manila, Philippines
Sarah Gill Stephen F. Austin Sr. Attleboro, Ma.
Madison McCall Tulane Sr. Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Samantha Gainor Vanderbilt Sr. Chesterfield, Mich.
2021 All-Southland Bowling League Third Team
Name School Cl. Hometown
Brooklyn Boudreau Arkansas State Fr. Snohomish, Wa.
Sarah Sanes Arkansas State So. Murfreesboro, Tenn.
Kaitlyn Eder Louisiana Tech Sr. Lithia, Fla.
Allie Leiendecker Louisiana Tech So. Wooster, Ohio
Emma Wrenn Youngstown State Jr. Arlington Heights, Ill.
