Four Red Wolves bowlers earn SBL All-Conference honors

An All-Tournament Team honoree at the NCAA Championship, Davis had an overall average of 205.7 this season, including a traditional average of 201.6 and a Baker average of 209.9. Earning All-Southland Bowling League First Team honors, Davis ranked fifth in the final player composite performance index (PCPI), percentage of competitors that a bowler has outperformed over identified categories, at a PCPI of 93.3 percent. She carried a first ball average of 9.08 and a fill percentage of 88.6 percent. She had an overall spare percentage of 77.3 percent, converting 95.7 percent of single pin spares.