Man arrested on arson, commercial burglary charges

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man faces several felonies in connection with two separate investigations by police, including an arson case earlier this week.
Dylan Ruban Cardenas, 21, of Jonesboro, was arrested April 20 on suspicion of arson-damage $500 or more.
According to a probable cause affidavit from Jonesboro police, officers went to the 1400 block of West Huntington Avenue April 19 after getting a call about an apartment fire.
Authorities believe the fire started under the kitchen sink and that the cause of the fire was incendiary.
Witnesses saw a Cadillac Escalade arrive as authorities began investigating the fire.
“A champagne Cadillac Escalade pulled into the yard east of the apartments. A Hispanic male got out of the Cadillac and told fire investigators that he discovered the fire,” the affidavit noted. “He gave false information about his date of birth. The tag on the vehicle did not return to a Cadillac but a Ford F-150 truck.”
Fire investigators then asked police to come to the scene and when police arrived, the Hispanic male fled the scene.
Witnesses also said they saw the Escalade and the male at the apartment before any smoke was seen and the male went into the apartment and left before firefighters got there.
Also, witnesses told police that they had never seen the vehicle or the man in the area before April 19.
Cardenas was also arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary, theft of a vehicle valued at less than $25,000 but greater than $5,000, theft $1,000 or less-vehicle parts and accessories, criminal mischief-1st degree, fleeing, obstructing governmental operations and reckless driving.
Jonesboro police went to Auto Credit Xpress on Nettleton Avenue April 19 after getting a call about a break-in.
Police found that the back door was broken into, with three cars - the Cadillac Escalade, a gray Ford F-150 and a white GMC Yukon - stolen from the lot.
Officers were investigating the arson case, when they found out Cardenas had ditched the Cadillac Escalade. Two other witnesses said they saw Cardenas driving the Ford F-150 and found the GMC Yukon.
“(The GMC Yukon) was recovered and the driver said he bought it off of Cardenas,” Jonesboro police said.
Police later interviewed Cardenas about the break-in. He reportedly admitted to being in possession of the Escalade.
“However, in his pocket, was a gas credit card that belonged to Auto Credit Xpress and was inside ... desk when it was stolen,” police said.
A $100,000 bond was set for Cardenas, who will be arraigned May 28 in circuit court.
