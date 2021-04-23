Plan your Saturday with events happening in Region 8

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We have several events going on around Region 8 on Saturday, April 24.
Here are just a few to plan your day.
- Mississippi County spring cleanup: The county landfill in Luxora will be open from 7 a.m. until 12 p.m. Waste Pro Management offers to give you a roll-off box at the scales the day of the cleanup. This is a free event for individuals, and businesses will get a 50% discount.
- Craighead County Master Gardners Plant Sale: The Craighead County Master Gardeners are hosting their annual plant sale from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the A-S-U Farmers’ Market, 3302 Aggie Road, in Jonesboro. Proceeds from the sale fund scholarships for A-State Horticulture students.
- Jonesboro Elks Lodge: Quilts of Valor: The Jonesboro Elks Lodge is hosting their Quilts of Valor ceremony from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 2113 W. Washington Avenue. The Quilts of Valor covers service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing. There will also be a missing man ceremony at the end of the event.
