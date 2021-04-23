Friday featured several non-conference matchups on the diamond.
Region 8 HS Sports Scoreboard (4/23/21)
Marion 8, Valley View 2 (Baseball)
Brookland 16, McCrory 7 (Softball)
Paragould 2, Palestine-Wheatley 1 (Baseball)
Greene County Tech 2, Paragould 0 (Boys Soccer)
Greene County Tech 2, Paragould 2 (Girls Soccer)
Rivercrest 9, Gosnell 1 (Baseball)
Melbourne 14, Flippin 4 (Baseball)
Rose Bud 11, Melbourne 1 (Softball)
Buffalo Island Central 6, Riverside 3 (Baseball)
Riverside 2, Buffalo Island Central 0 (Softball)
Viola 16, Valley Springs 1 (Baseball)
Viola 10, Calico Rock 0 (Softball)
Salem 8, Bergman 7 (Baseball)
Salem 9, White County Central 1 (Softball)
Tuckerman 11, Carlisle 6 (Softball)
Mammoth Spring 4, Alton (MO) 1 (Softball)
Cedar Ridge 9, Mountain View 2 (Softball)
