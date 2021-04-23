Region 8 HS Sports Scoreboard (4/23/21)

Region 8 HS Sports Scoreboard (4/23/21)
The Patriots won a non-conference matchup on Friday.
By Chris Hudgison | April 23, 2021 at 10:20 PM CDT - Updated April 23 at 10:20 PM

Friday featured several non-conference matchups on the diamond.

Region 8 HS Sports Scoreboard (4/23/21)

Marion 8, Valley View 2 (Baseball)

Marion beats Valley View in non-conference baseball matchup

Brookland 16, McCrory 7 (Softball)

Brookland beats McCrory in non-conference softball matchup

Paragould 2, Palestine-Wheatley 1 (Baseball)

Greene County Tech 2, Paragould 0 (Boys Soccer)

Greene County Tech 2, Paragould 2 (Girls Soccer)

Rivercrest 9, Gosnell 1 (Baseball)

Melbourne 14, Flippin 4 (Baseball)

Rose Bud 11, Melbourne 1 (Softball)

Buffalo Island Central 6, Riverside 3 (Baseball)

Riverside 2, Buffalo Island Central 0 (Softball)

Viola 16, Valley Springs 1 (Baseball)

Viola 10, Calico Rock 0 (Softball)

Salem 8, Bergman 7 (Baseball)

Salem 9, White County Central 1 (Softball)

Tuckerman 11, Carlisle 6 (Softball)

Mammoth Spring 4, Alton (MO) 1 (Softball)

Cedar Ridge 9, Mountain View 2 (Softball)

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.