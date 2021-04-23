State police investigating after woman’s body found

LEE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State Police are investigating the death of a woman found in the St. Francis River Thursday.
According to a post on the Arkansas State Police Facebook page, the body was found at the Huxtable Pumping Station off Highway 121 in Lee County.
“Special agents of the state police criminal investigation division are leading the investigation after being notified by Lee County authorities late yesterday (Thursday, April 22nd). Sheriff’s deputies reported to the agents the body was recovered from a vehicle discovered floating in the river near a boat dock,” ASP said.
According to ASP, officials are awaiting information from the Arkansas State Crime Lab on the woman’s identity.
