Crash with ‘very serious injuries’ shuts down Stadium Blvd.

Jonesboro police and rescue crews are responding to a crash on Stadium Boulevard with "very serious injuries."
By Region 8 Newsdesk | April 23, 2021 at 7:41 AM CDT - Updated April 23 at 10:14 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash with “very serious injuries” on Stadium Boulevard brought the Friday morning commute to a halt.

Jeff Presley, E911 director, reported the crash happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. in the 3700-block of South Stadium Boulevard near Harrisburg Road.

The crash blocked the road, and extra police were called in for traffic control.

Several Jonesboro Fire Department engines and at least one ambulance responded to the crash, which Presley said involved “very serious injuries.”

Jeff Presley, E911 director, reported the crash happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. Friday in the 3700-block of South Stadium near Harrisburg Road.

Just before 8 a.m., he reported a second crash in that same location and implored motorists to yield to rescuers.

“Please, avoid this area,” Presley said, following the second crash. “Traffic is at a standstill and very congested.”

