Crash with ‘very serious injuries’ shuts down Stadium Blvd.

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash with “very serious injuries” on Stadium Boulevard brought the Friday morning commute to a halt.
Jeff Presley, E911 director, reported the crash happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. in the 3700-block of South Stadium Boulevard near Harrisburg Road.
The crash blocked the road, and extra police were called in for traffic control.
Several Jonesboro Fire Department engines and at least one ambulance responded to the crash, which Presley said involved “very serious injuries.”
Just before 8 a.m., he reported a second crash in that same location and implored motorists to yield to rescuers.
“Please, avoid this area,” Presley said, following the second crash. “Traffic is at a standstill and very congested.”
