Vaccinate Region 8: Where you can get the COVID-19 vaccine

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Here is a list of COVID-19 vaccine clinics available in Region 8:
Arkansas:
- Beginning Monday, April 26, the Arkansas Department of Health will offer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at local health units across the state. The vaccine is available to anyone age 18 or older and is given in two doses, one month apart. To schedule an appointment, call the statewide vaccine call line at 1-800-985-6030.
Black River Area Development Corporation:
- BRAD will offer free transportation to COVID-19 appointments inside the city limits of Corning, Hoxie, Pocahontas, and Walnut Ridge. To schedule a ride, call 870-892-4547 or 888-723-4640. Bus fares will be paid by BRAD CSBG
Blytheville:
- The UAMS Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, at New Saint Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 515 E. Sawyer. Pre-registration is required and can be completed by clicking here. UAMS will administer the Pfizer vaccine which is available to all Arkansans 16 and older.
Jonesboro:
- Walk-in vaccine clinic at NEA Baptist Main Clinic building, 4802 East Johnson, and at select primary clinics from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For vaccines at the main clinic building, enter the main clinic entrance and ask to be directed to the proper location.
- Free, walk-in vaccine clinic at St. Bernards Auditorium, 505 E. Washington Ave. in Jonesboro, from 9 a.m. until noon Wednesday, April 14; 9 a.m. until noon Friday, April 23; and from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Thursday, April 29. No appointment necessary. Persons under 18 must have a signed consent form from a legal guardian which can be downloaded at COVID Vaccine Consent Form. St. Bernards offers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which comes in two doses at least 21 days apart.
- The Women in STEM Club in collaboration with St. Bernards will host a vaccine clinic for Jonesboro High School students from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, April 23, at St. Bernards Auditorium, 505 E. Washington Ave. A parental/guardian consent form is required. Family members and friends are welcome, but they must provide their own transportation.
Pocahontas:
- Pocahontas Medical Clinic, 2901 Medical Center Drive, has started vaccination clinics beginning March 25 for patients that fall under Phase 1-A, 1-B, or 1-C. Moderna vaccines will be given so patients will need to be prepared for a second dose in 28 days. Due to supply, vaccines are given by appointment only by calling 870-892-4467.
Poplar Bluff:
- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will hold a mass vaccination clinic at the Elks Lodge, 2452 U.S. Highway 67, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 23. To register, click here.
As of March 30, Arkansans 16-years-old and older are eligible for the vaccine.
There is no out-of-pocket expense for the vaccine. People should bring their insurance cards to the unit. If they do not have insurance, the vaccine will be available at no charge.
On Thursday, March 11, Walmart announced many of its stores in the area have begun administering the COVID-19 vaccine. For more information and to schedule an appointment, click here.
On Monday, April 12, CVS announced it will begin providing free COVID-19 vaccinations at 16 locations in Arkansas, including Jonesboro and Paragould. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or by calling 800-746-7287.
For a list of pharmacies throughout the state now accepting appointments, visit the Arkansas Department of Health website.
