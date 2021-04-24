Arkansas State baseball falls in series opener at Texas State

Texas State took the lead in the sixth with a seven-run inning. Chase Evans led off the inning with a homer to left field, then an RBI single by Hollis scored John Wuthrich from third to cut the deficit to 3-2. After Hudson was replaced by Jeans, back-to-back walks loaded the bases then tied up the contest at 3-all. A balk then scored the runner from third and a walk loaded the bases before Jack Jumper entered to relieve Jeans.