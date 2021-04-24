Arkansas State baseball falls in series opener at Texas State

In Friday’s series opener at Bobcat Ballpark, the Arkansas State baseball team dropped an 11-4 decision to Texas State.
The Red Wolves (10-21, 5-8 SBC) led to start things off, owning a 3-0 lead through five-and-a-half innings before the Bobcats (16-23, 6-7) surged ahead with a seven-run sixth inning. Texas State then added four more in the seventh to expand its lead.
Ben Klutts extended his team-best hitting streak to 10 games, matching his career-long, with a pair of hits to lead A-State. Jaylon Deshazier also recorded a hit to stretch his career-best on-base streak to 20 games. Drew Tipton, Liam Hicks, Jake Gish and Jared Toler all recorded a hit, while Eli Davis picked up a pinch-hit single in the ninth. Tipton also scored two of the Red Wolves’ four runs.
A-State starter Brandon Hudson was sharp early, cruising through the Bobcats’ lineup with only three reaching during his first two trips through the order before running into trouble in the sixth. He was lifted for Tyler Jeans with one out in the frame, tossing 5.1 innings, allowing six hits and being credited with five runs (four earned), taking the loss.
Justin Thompson led Texas State with a pair of hits, while he, Will Hollis, Dalton Shuffield and Cole Coffey all scored two runs apiece. Coffey also led the Bobcats with four RBI. Texas State starter Zachary Leigh earned the win, allowing three runs in six innings of work on five hits with nine strikeouts and three walks.
Tipton wasted no time in putting the Red Wolves on the board, launching the second pitch of the game over the wall in left-center field for a leadoff solo homer.
A pair of hit batsmen and a walk allowed A-State to load the bases with nobody out in the fifth. The Red Wolves made sure to cash that opportunity in for a couple of runs, as sac flies by Klutts and Tyler Duncan plated Toler and Tipton to make the score 3-0.
Texas State took the lead in the sixth with a seven-run inning. Chase Evans led off the inning with a homer to left field, then an RBI single by Hollis scored John Wuthrich from third to cut the deficit to 3-2. After Hudson was replaced by Jeans, back-to-back walks loaded the bases then tied up the contest at 3-all. A balk then scored the runner from third and a walk loaded the bases before Jack Jumper entered to relieve Jeans.
Jumper hit the first batter he faced to allow Shuffield to score, then Coffey scored on a wild pitch to make it 6-3. A sacrifice fly by Jose Gonzalez made it 7-3 before a strikeout ended the frame.
The Bobcats added four in the seventh inning to extend their lead. An RBI single by Shuffield scored Thompson before Coffey sent a deep three-run homer to right-center.
A-State added a run to its total in the ninth on an RBI groundout by Brandon Ulmer that plated Brandon Hager, who had reached on an error to start the inning.
NEXT UP
A-State looks to even the series versus Texas State in game two of the three-game set on Saturday. First pitch at Bobcat Ballpark is slated for 2:30 p.m. and the radio broadcast can be heard on 95.3 The Ticket.
SOCIAL MEDIA
