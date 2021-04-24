Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus (Source: AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated April 24 at 3:45 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 3:35 p.m., Saturday, April 24, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 334,642 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 262,189 confirmed cases
    • 72,453 probable cases
  • 326,880 recoveries
  • 1,991 active cases
    • 1,364 confirmed active cases
    • 627 probable active cases
  • 5,717 total deaths
    • 4,540 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,177 deaths among probable cases
  • 148 currently hospitalized
    • 60 in ICU
    • 23 on ventilators
  • 3,506,704 people total have been tested
    • 8.9% positive PCR tests
    • 15.4% positive antigen tests
  • 3,158,921 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Saturday, April 24:

  1. Pulaski: 30
  2. Benton: 21
  3. Washington: 16

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2, 2020 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 3,138 33 3,002 103 21,863
Clay 1,744 16 1,678 50 18,430
Cleburne 1,967 16 1,877 73 22,819
Craighead 13,282 101 13,002 178 122,665
Crittenden 5,988 58 5,832 96 43,521
Cross 1,940 5 1,886 49 16,688
Greene 6,076 27 5,973 75 50,086
Independence 3,745 10 3,613 122 42,855
Jackson 3,215 4 3,172 38 27,375
Lawrence 2,092 12 2,037 43 15,730
Mississippi 5,804 24 5,673 107 41,385
Poinsett 3,154 26 3,051 77 28,259
Randolph 2,093 19 2,027 47 20,789
St. Francis 3,572 23 3,507 42 31,536
Sharp 1,585 18 1,522 45 17,813
Stone 986 2 954 30 12,315
White 7,922 38 7,764 118 54,743
Woodruff 645 3 629 13 8,768

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

Earlier Stories:

For the latest national and international coronavirus news, click here. »

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.